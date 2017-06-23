Russia's Soyuz-2.1v Blasts Off From Plesetsk With Military Spacecraft Aboard

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A Soyuz-2.1v carrier rocket blasted off Friday from the Plesetsk space center with the Russian Defense Ministry's spacecraft on board, the ministry said.

"On Friday, June 23, at 21:04 Moscow time, from launching platform No. 4 of site No. 43 of the State Test Cosmodrome Plesetsk, a Russian Aerospace Forces… crew successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1v light carrier rocket with a spacecraft in the interests of Russia's Defense Ministry," it told reporters.

The blastoff occurred in normal mode, the ministry said.