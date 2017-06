TAGANROG (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry is working out the issue of creating a light airborne early warning and control (AWACS) aircraft, Deputy Defense Minister Yury Borisov said Friday.

Borisov on Friday visited the Beriev Aircraft Company that manufactures the Beriev A-100 AWACS aicraft.

"I think that we will raise the issue of creating such an aircraft system, possibly based on a light transport aircraft, before the industry. At least, there are analogues of such an aircraft in the world," the deputy minister said.

In July, Russia will be testing the A-100 airborne early warning and control plane.