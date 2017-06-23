Digital Armageddon: Obama Plotted Detonating Cyber Bombs in Russia

The newspaper explained that these cyber weapons would be the digital equivalent of bombs that could be detonated if the United States was in escalating exchange with Russia.
The project, however, remained in its planning stages when Obama’s term expired, and it is up to President Donald Trump to make a decision on using this option.
The Obama administration also discussed the release of CIA materials that might "embarrass" Russian President Vladimir Putin as well imposing new sanctions on Moscow, according to the media report.
Russian authorities have repeatedly denied charges of interfering in the US internal affairs, saying the allegations are absurd and represent an attempt to divert public attention from revealed instances of election fraud and corruption as well as other pressing domestic issues.
