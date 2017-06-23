Pentagon Awards $20 Million for F-16 Simulator Control Equipment

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – A US contractor won more than $20 million to provide flight control equipment for F-16 jet in-flight simulator tests, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Calspan Corporation [of] Buffalo, New York has been awarded a $20,907,828… contract for the F-16 variable stability in-flight simulator test aircraft (VISTA)," the release stated on Thursday.

Under the contract, Calspan will provide all maintenance and curriculum development for all Air Force Test Pilot School student sorties for the VISTA, as well as special projects, the Defense Department explained.

Work on the contract will be performed at Edwards Air Force Base in the US state of California over the next five years and is expected to be completed by June 30, 2022, the announcement added.