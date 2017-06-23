Electric Boat Inks Over $203M for US, UK Strategic Submarines Missile Tubes

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Department of Defense announced in a press release on Thursday that Electric Boat will produce missile tubes in support of the next generation Columbia-Class submarines as part of the United States-United Kingdom common missile compartment program.
The common missile compartment was developed by both countries and will be used on the next-generation Columbia and Dreadnought strategic nuclear submarines, according to the Defense Department.
The tubes will house the Trident II D-5 nuclear missile. Built by Lockheed Martin, the missile has made more than 160 successful test flights.
