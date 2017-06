WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The target, a medium-range ballistic missile, was launched from Kauai. The USS John Paul Jones detected and tracked it with AN/SPY-1 radar using the Aegis Baseline 9.C2 weapon system.

"Upon acquiring and tracking the target, the ship launched an SM-3 Block IIA guided missile, but the missile did not intercept the target," the release stated.

The US Missile Defense Agency intends to conduct extensive analysis of the test data and complete a review. In February 2017, a similar intercept test was successful, according to the release.