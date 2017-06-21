Pentagon Chief 'Committed to Improving US-China Defense Relationship'

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Mattis said in a press conference after a meeting with Chinese counterparts on Wednesday that he is committed to enhancing the US partnership with China in the defense sector.

"I am committed to improving the US-China defense relationships, so it remains the stabilizing element in our overall relationship," Mattis stated. "Our two nations can and do cooperate in mutually beneficial ways."

Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson discussed a number of issues with Chinese officials — State Councilor Yang Jiechi and Chief of the People’s Liberation Army General Staff Gen. Fang Fenghui — at the first US-China Diplomatic and Security Dialogue in Washington, DC.

The countries' officials agreed to test out new ways of military collaboration, including "exchange of officers to improve transparency and mutual understanding," Mattis added.

Moreover, he stressed that the participants of the talks decided to prioritize working on mechanisms critical to risk reduction between US-China forces and to keep effective lines of communication.

Mattis underlined that President Donald Trump's administration continues to seek a "constructive and results-oriented" partnership with Beijing.