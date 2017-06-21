NATO Confirms Tracking Three Russian Planes Over Baltic Sea

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – Earlier in the day, a NATO F-16 fighter attempted to get close to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's plane en route to the westernmost Russian city of Kaliningrad over neutral Baltic waters but was chased away by a Russian jet.

"NATO can confirm that three Russian aircraft, including two fighters, were tracked over the Baltic Sea earlier today (21 June 2017). As the aircraft did not identify themselves or respond to air traffic control, NATO fighter jets scrambled to identify them, according to standard procedures. NATO has no information as to who was on board. We assess the Russian pilots’ behaviour as safe and professional," a representative of the alliance told reporters.

Russia's Sukhoi Su-27 fighter, one of the aircraft escorting Shoigu's plane, then displayed its weapons, prompting the F-16 to retreat.

On June 6, the Russian Defense Ministry said it scrambled a Su-27 air superiority fighter over the Baltics to to intercept and escort a US B-52 strategic bomber that approached its borders.

On May 12, the ministry said Moscow scrambled a Su-30 fighter plane on May 9 over the Black Sea to intercept a US reconnaissance aircraft.