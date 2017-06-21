Register
18:53 GMT +321 June 2017
Live
    Search
    Ninth International Exhibition of Arms, Military Equipment and Ammunition Russia Arms Expo 2013

    Hungry Eyes: Saudis Eying Russian Arms Even After Signing $110 Bln Deal With US

    © Sputnik/ Sergey Mamontov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 18010

    Saudi Arabia remains interested in expanding military-technical cooperation with Russia, notwithstanding the massive $110 billion arms deal recently inked between Riyadh and Washington, a top Russian arms trade official has said. Russian military observers comment on the prospects for expanded military cooperation between Moscow and the Gulf state.

    Speaking to Russian media on Tuesday, Dmitri Shugaev, the head of the Federal Service on Military-Technical Cooperation, Russia's external-facing arms trading agency, confirmed that Saudi Arabia's recent decision to sign an arms deal with the United States would not affect the prospects for military-technical cooperation with Russia.

    "Saudi Arabia is indeed interested in the development of military-technical cooperation with Russia," Shugaev said. "A number of contract documents are being discussed, and work is in progress on determining the possible level of technical cooperation and directions for such cooperation," he added. 

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman
    © AP Photo/ Yoan Valat
    Saudi Power Struggle Ends With King Promoting His Son to Be Heir
    Asked to comment on how the recent $110 billion arms deal between Saudi Arabia and the US would affect the Persian Gulf country's cooperation with Russia, Shugaev emphasized that the agreements between Riyadh, the US and any other NATO member would "not affect [Russia's] willingness to cooperate on mutually beneficial terms."

    Russian Political and military observers say that Russia's entry into the Saudi arms market could be a major diplomatic breakthrough for Moscow. Over the course of many decades, Riyadh has purchased its military equipment from the US and other NATO countries. Throughout the Cold War, the Soviet Union refused to even establish diplomatic relations with the kingdom, and through the 1990s and 2000s, Riyadh remained a close ally of successive US administrations. 

    At the same time, military observer and RIA Novosti contributor Andrei Kotz wrote that although Saudi-US relations, including military ties, seem set on remaining close under Trump, that doesn't mean that Riyadh may not look to expand its ties with other arms producers, including Russia.

    "Riyadh's interest in acquiring weapons from Russia is understandable," Kotz noted. "The diversification of supplies would partially reduce the country's dependence on the US military-industrial complex. In addition, in a number of areas, Russian equipment is more suitable to the region's climate and terrain than that of the US, and costs much less."

    An American F-15 fighter plane. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Anton Denisov
    By Selling Jets to Qatar, US 'Sends a Signal' to Gulf States Amid Diplomatic Row
    Earlier this year, Russian officials confirmed that Russian-Saudi military cooperation had expanded significantly over the last few years. In February, Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said that Riyadh's interest in Russian military equipment – particularly aircraft and armored vehicles, had grown considerably.

    This wasn't surprising, according to Kotz, given that the effectiveness of Russian weapons has been proven over the course of the Syrian conflict. "It would be difficult to think up a more effective advertising campaign in the arms market," the journalist wrote.

    Speaking to RIA Novosti, Igor Korotchenko, the editor-in-chief of National Defense, a Russian military publication, confirmed that that the Saudi military has shown an active interest in the Russian weapons systems used in Syria.

    "First and foremost, the Saudis are interested in our aviation – Su-30SM and Su-35S fighters, Su-34 fighter-bombers, in short, all the planes striking Daesh targets over the past year and a half," Korotchenko said.

    A soldier at the Russian Army Festival in Moscow.
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Russia Solid Second in Global Arms Exports
    "The same goes for armored vehicles, which have proven themselves superior to those of other countries in the climatic conditions in the Middle East," the expert added. "This applies first and foremost to T-90S tanks and their various modifications. We have a great deal to offer. All this equipment comes with export certificates. If there is mutual interest, then there will not be any obstacles. The main thing is that the Saudis' declarations of interest are matched by actual negotiations and the signing of contracts," the analyst stressed.

    At the moment, Saudi Arabia's main battle tank is the Abrams M1A2S. Riyadh has about 450 Abrams MBTs at its disposal. In addition, the country has about 500 M-60s, outdated even by local standards. According to Kotz, the main advantages of the T-90S include its low silhouette, its lower weight, and its diesel engine, which is more reliable than the gas turbine engine used by the Abrams (which in desert conditions tends to get clogged and to stall). 

    Moreover, the Russian tank is significantly cheaper than its US counterpart, with a single T-90S costing roughly $5 million, compared to the $8 million sticker price for the Abrams.

    Russian fighters are also more cost effective, according to the journalist. While the F-15E and F-15C are comparable in price to Sukhoi's offerings, the Russian planes are easier to maintain, and better suited to operations in adverse weather conditions.

    Ultimately, Kotz emphasized that the performance characteristics of tanks and planes play only a secondary role when it comes to countries' purchasing decisions. 

    "Much more important is the fact that when a country buys weapons from another country, it becomes dependent on it," the journalist wrote. "The regular maintenance of combat-ready equipment requires a constant supply of spare parts, ammunition, specialist support. All this, of course, is provided by the seller. If its relations with the buyer country deteriorate, these supplies can be easily and immediately blocked. And then all the tanks and aircraft of the client will remain combat-ready only until their first breakdown."

    In this photo taken on Tuesday May 23, 2017, provided by the Syrian anti-government activist group, the Hammurabi's Justice News, which has been authenticated based on its contents and other AP reporting, shows a U.S.-backed anti-government Syrian fighter form Maghaweer al-Thawra stands on a vehicle with heavy automatic machine gun, left, next of an American soldier who also stands on his armored vehicle, right, as they take their position at the Syrian-Iraqi crossing border point of Tanf, south Syria
    © AP Photo/ Hammurabi's Justice News
    In Syria, US Wants to Show It Dictates the Law
    For his part, Korotchenko suggested that it was obvious that Saudi Arabia, "having concluded a series of mega-contracts worth hundreds of billions of dollars with the US, is now trying to balance out this imbalance and establish partnership relations with Russia, which has become one of the leading players in the Persian Gulf and the Middle East as a whole."

    "The Americans, of course, won't like the fact that we're moving in on 'their turf', but who cares? Saudi Arabia is formally a sovereign state, and can decide for itself who to buy weapons from," the analyst added.

    Nevertheless, other analysts think that Moscow should not expect to see any major breakthroughs with Saudi Arabia anytime soon. Speaking to RIA Novosti, Andrei Frolov, the editor in chief of Arms Export magazine, recalled that the history of Russian-Saudi weapons trade is almost non-existent, and many of the verbal agreements which had been reached were never implemented in practice.

    "There have been precedents – one time contracts have been concluded," Frolov recalled. "In the early 2000s, we sold Riyadh a batch of AK-103 assault rifles using 7.62x39mm cartridges. But we never managed to reach any continuous cooperation; US and European arms companies had occupied the Saudi niche. Of course, the Saudi military would be interested in Russian communications and electronic warfare equipment, helicopters, small arms, and modern grenade launchers. But firm contracts are needed."

    The silhouette of a Syrian man is seen through an election campaign portrait of President Bashar al-Assad he hangs it on a billboard on May 11, 2014 in the capital Damascus.
    © AFP 2017/ JOSEPH EID
    President Assad's Overthrow 'Impossible' Amid Syrian Army's al-Tanf Advance
    At present, perhaps the lack of cooperation in the arms trade is for the best anyway. The US, Canada and European countries have faced criticism on moral and ethical grounds over their sale of weapons to Riyadh amid its ongoing war of aggression in neighboring Yemen.

    Furthermore, Moscow and Riyadh are essentially on opposite sides in the Syrian conflict, with Russia backing the secular, UN-recognized government in Damascus, while Saudi Arabia has been backed radical militants.

    Finally, there is an argument to be made that even if the Russian arms provided are export variants, there is no guarantee that selling Riyadh advanced weapons designs will not lead to those technologies being transferred to Riyadh's US and NATO partners.

    Related:

    Saudi Power Struggle Ends With King Promoting His Son to Be Heir
    Rosoboronexport Ready to Compete With US, Europe for Customers in Latin America
    Russia Looks to Maintain Huge Share of Global Arms Market
    Above International Law: US Sends Global Message in Syria
    Russia Maintains 98 Military Deals Despite Sanctions
    President Assad's Overthrow 'Impossible' Amid Syrian Army's al-Tanf Advance
    What's Behind US Deploying HIMARS Missile Systems to al-Tanf in Syria
    US Awards $185 Million in Support Services for Saudi Arabia’s F-15 Fleet
    By Selling Jets to Qatar, US 'Sends a Signal' to Gulf States Amid Diplomatic Row
    Tags:
    arms sales, weapons sales, military expert, expert analysis, military cooperation, military-technical cooperation, Dmitry Shugaev, Saudi Arabia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Human's Best Friends: Winners of the Dog Photographer of the Year Contest
    Lip Service
    Hollow Promises
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok