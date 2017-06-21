Register
15:51 GMT +321 June 2017
Live
    Search
    The 10th Russia Arms Expo international exhibition's opening

    Russian Su-27 Vs. US RC-135: 'Russian Spy Jets Don’t Fly Along US Borders'

    © Sputnik/ Alexey Malgavko
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 41950

    On Monday, Russia scrambled its Su-27 fighter to intercept a target over neutral Baltic Sea waters, which turned out to be a US Boeing RC-135 reconnaissance aircraft. The incident sparked a blame game between the two countries. Military expert Igor Korotchenko commented on the encounter, noting that Russian spy jets don't fly along US borders.

    Russia's Su-27
    © Photo: Sukhoi Company
    Russian Su-27 Vs. US RC-135 in Baltic Incident: The Truth is Out There
    "On June 19, Russia's airspace control facilities over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea detected an air target flying toward the state border of the Russian Federation. To intercept the target, a Su-27 fighter was scrambled… which, after approaching it, identified it as an RC-135 US reconnaissance aircraft," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

    The Ministry said that the RC-135 crew carried out a provocative turn toward Russia's Su-27, adding that the Russian pilot reacted to the maneuver and kept escorting the reconnaissance plane until it changed the direction of flight away from the Russian border.

    Ten minutes after the incident, another RC-135 entered the zone, which was also intercepted by the Russian Su-27, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

    Over the past week, US and NATO reconnaissance aircraft have carried out more than 15 flights over the Baltics with reconnaissance purposes in the immediate vicinity of the Russian border," it added

    US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis later claimed that the US "was operating in international airspace and did nothing to provoke this behavior." He called it a "poorly controlled intercept" and said that the aircraft commander of the RC-135 "determined it to be unsafe."

    Su-27 and F-16
    CC0 / /
    Su-27 Drives NATO F-16 Away From Russian Defense Minister's Plane in Baltic Sky
    Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko, editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine commented to Radio Sputnik on the aerial incident which could have ended up tragically.

    "It was a very dangerous encounter caused by the provocative turn of the US spy aircraft. That provocation could have ended up by a tragedy in the skies," he told Sputnik.

    The military expert further reminded that last year, at a meeting of Russia-NATO Council, Russia suggested signing an official agreement on transponders use on military flights over the Baltics.  Flight transponders are devices which are used in aviation to identify planes from the ground, verify their course, altitude and route.

    The Alliance however offered no response to the Russian suggestions, Korotchenko said. That is why when the US reconnaissance aircraft appear near Russian borders, it provokes counter-moves of the Russian Aerspace Forces.

    The Baltic Fleet Su-27 fighter squadron
    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Pentagon Reveals Mid-Flight Photos of Russian Su-27 Intercepting US Military Aircraft
    Russia scrambles its jets which identify the type of an aircraft, its tail numbers and escort it at a safe distance, the expert explained.
    With regards to this particular case, Korotchenko called it a definite provocation on the part of the American pilots.

    "In this particular case, Russia had no reason to provoke US pilots in the sky. I stress once again, our pilots are aces. What for the Americans, they frequently lose their nerves. However this time it might have been a dangerous provocation: the American pilot might have decided to demonstrate that he is not afraid to get close. However RC-135  is rather a large aircraft and it was not a well-calculated maneuver," the expert said.

    He further noted that such incidents don't contribute to improving of relations neither between the two countries, nor between Russia and NATO.

    "Our reconnaissance aircraft don't fly along the American coastline and don't conduct any aerial electronic surveillance. The mere fact that the US aircraft are flying along Russia's borders only underlines the aggressive character of the behavior of the US Air Forces. And therefore brings into question further improvement of relationship between Russia and NATO, which are currently already below zero," Korotchenko finally stated.

    Tags:
    close encounter, reconnaissance aircraft, interception, provocation, RC-135, Su-27, Igor Korotchenko, Baltics, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Lip Service
    Hollow Promises
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok