NATO's Buildup Pushes 'Situation at Russian Border Toward Deterioration'

"The situation developing near our western borders tends toward deterioration. This is due to the increased military activity of NATO countries in Eastern Europe," Shoigu said.

He pointed to the western alliance's build-up in the Baltics and "the improving infrastructure of their seaports, airfields and other military facilities."

"The formation of four battalion tactical groups is being completed in the Baltic countries and Poland, the total number of which will be about 5,000 servicemen with weapons and military equipment," Shoigu said.

Russia is bolstering its western defense capabilities in response to the NATO activities, Shoigu said.

"The actions of our Western colleagues lead to the destruction of the global security system, increase mutual distrust and force us to implement response measures, primarily in the Western strategic direction. We are improving the combat strength of the troops and their basing system," Shoigu said.

"More than 30 battalions and company tactical groups that are manned and equipped with the needed materiel are in readiness for immediate combat use," Shoigu said.

More than 300 pieces of weaponry and military equipment have been put into service with the Western Military District over the past six months, he added.