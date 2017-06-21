Russia-Made Su-30MKI Jets 'Ensure India's Superiority' Over Potential Foes

LE BOURGET (France), (Sputnik) — The Indian Air Force's Su-30MKI multirole fighter jets have provided the country with superiority over any potential enemy in the region, Alexander Mikheev, the general director of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, said Wednesday.

"The Indian Air Force's Su-30MKI aircraft have ensured the country's superiority over any potential enemy in the region," Mikheev told reporters, within the framework of the Paris Airshow-2017, adding that at the moment New Delhi had put into service more than 240 aircraft.

India continues production of new aircraft and has been maintaining the fighter jets from the first batches, Mikheev pointed out.

The official added that Moscow and New Delhi had a significant potential to develop mutually beneficial cooperation almost in all issues related to military equipment and arms.

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI super-maneuverable fighter jet is a version of the Su-30MK developed for India by Russia's Sukhoi Aviation Corporation. The Indian Air Force has a fleet of these aircraft built under license by India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.