Pentagon Set to Equip US Navy Battleships With Undersea Warfare Combat System

US Navy Awards Nearly Half a Billion Dollars for Advanced Digital Network

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US technology firm Leidos won a contract worth more than $27 million to install an undersea warfare combat system on board US Navy, Japanese, and Spanish warships, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Leidos Innovations Corp., is being awarded a $27,440,459 to a previously awarded contract to exercise options for the material travel, other direct cost and direct cost for integrated logistic support, core waterfront support and the installation of the Navy’s AN/SQQ-89A(V)15 surface ship undersea warfare systems," the release stated on Tuesday.

The AN/SQQ-89A(V)15, the release explained, is "a surface ship undersea warfare combat system with the capabilities to search, detect, classify, localize and track undersea contacts, and to engage and evade submarines, mine-like small objects and torpedo threats."

Work will be performed in the US states of Virginia, California, Maine, Mississippi, Hawaii Washington, and Florida, the release said. The contract award also includes a foreign military sales clause for installation of the gear on Spanish and Japanese ships.