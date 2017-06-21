Boeing Wins $20 Million to Build Pilot Training Simulators for F-15 Eagles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US defense giant Boeing won more than $20 million to train a new generation of US Air Force pilots on aging F-15C and F-15E aircraft platforms, the Department of Defense said in a press release.
Boeing will provide the simulation capability to train pilots and weapons system operators for F-15C and F-15E aircraft platforms, the release added.
Work on the contract will be performed at several Air Force bases within the United States, at Kadena Air Base in Japan; and at the Royal Air Force Lakenheath air base in the United Kingdom, according to the release.
