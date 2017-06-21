Register
02:14 GMT +321 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A US Air Force Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor stealth fighter aircraft is parked inside a hangar

    Dozens Exposed to Deadly Disease at Qatar Base Used by US Air Force

    © AFP 2017/ SAUL LOEB
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 83052

    The US Air Force Surgeon General announced on Monday that as as many as 135 people may have been infected with bloodborne diseases, including the HIV virus, from unclean medical tools at an air base clinic in Qatar.

    Some 135 people may have been infected with HIV, Hepatitis A, and Hepatitis B over the course of the past ten years, according to the Air Force medical chief, after clinic implements were improperly sterilized.

    Rubbish bags pile up on a street during a strike by garbage collectors demanding delayed salaries in Sanaa, Yemen May 8, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Khaled Abdullah
    Significant Rise of Cholera Cases Reported in Yemen, Over 23,000 People Infected

    Endoscopes, used in gastrointestinal surgery and other procedures, wielded by Air Force Medical Service staff at the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, were, according to the Air Force Times, "cleaned in a manner inconsistent with sterilization guidelines," according to the Air Force medical chief.

    According to reports, some 135 patients at the air base medical facility underwent procedures requiring the use of the improperly cleaned medical devices between April 2008 and April 2016.

    Applying quick public relations damage control, a spokesperson for the Air Force claimed that a risk of an infection is "very small, particularly in a deployed environment," due to the requirement of all Air Force service members to test negative for HIV prior to being sent to foreign lands.

    An apology for the embarrassing and potentially deadly oversight was offered by the top Air Force doctor.

    "Providing quality healthcare to our airmen and their families is our top priority," the chief said in a statement. "We apologize to our patients and assure them that appropriate actions have been taken to address and mitigate the causes that led to this problem," cited by the Air Force Times.

    The Air Force announcement included a statement asserting that the the Al Udeid air base clinic no longer performs surgical procedures requiring endoscopes, including endoscopies and colonoscopies.

    "Our patients put their trust in us when they step into any of our medical facilities," the Air Force Surgeon General's statement declared.

    "We take potential risk to patient safety very seriously and are committed to informing those under our care of any increased risk," the statement added.

    According to reports, the Air Force Medical Service is tracking down those thought to be potentially be at risk of infection and speedily reviewing sterilization procedures.

    Related:

    US Air Force Hopes UK Firm Solves F-35A Oxygen Poisoning Dilemma
    US Air Force’s F-35s Grounded Again Because Pilots Can’t Breathe
    More Troubles: US Air Force Grounds 55 F-35s as Pilots Suffer Oxygen Deprivation
    Tags:
    infection, Hepatitis A, HIV, Surgery, US Air Force, United States, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Ladies of Steel: Miss SA Xtreme Bodybuilding Show
    Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    Mr. Poroshenko Goes to Washington
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok