Super Hercules: Lockheed Martin Unveils C-130J Aircraft for Special Operations

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed Martin announced in a statement on Tuesday it has rolled out its C-130J-SOF Super Hercules airplane designed specifically for use by special operations forces.

"At the Paris Air Show today, Lockheed Martin officials introduced the C-130J-SOF, the newest Super Hercules aircraft configured for international military special operations requirements," the statement explained.

Lockheed Martin explained the C-130-SOF is the tenth production variant of the Super Hercules multi-mission aircraft intended to meet the unique demands associated with executing operations of strategic importance in support of international special operations forces.

The aircraft contains for engines and is designed to conduct intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, psychological operations, airdrop resupply, personnel recovery and humanitarian relief, according to the statement.

The aircraft can be fitted with a 30mm gun and Hellfire missiles and can also insert, extract and resupply special operations forces personnel.