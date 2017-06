WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Russian jet, which was armed, came within five feet (1.5 meters) of the US aircraft, Fox News said.

US Secretary of Defense James Mattis stated last week that the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Joseph Dunford , was in talks with his Russian counterpart Gen. Valery Gerasimov to ensure that the two countries’ military operations in the Baltic Sea region are deconflicted.

On June 6, the Russian Defense Ministry said it scrambled a Su-27 air superiority fighter over the Baltics to to intercept and escort a US B-52 strategic bomber that approached its borders.

On May 12, the ministry said Moscow scrambled a Su-30 fighter plane on May 9 over the Black Sea to intercept a US reconnaissance aircraft.