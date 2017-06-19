Russian Military Cooperation Service Denies Demands of Extra $7Bln From India

LE BOURGET (France), (Sputnik) — On May 24, Defense News reported that the Russian side was demanding more than $7 billion as part of India's share in the development of the FGFA, arguing the project will comprise transfer of technology of several high-tech systems.

"These reports are not consistent with the reality. If the contract is signed, FGFA will by on par with our PAK FA," FSMTC Director Dmitry Shugaev said at the Paris Air Show.

He stressed that not a single country in the world, except Russia, has shared "such sensitive" technologies with India.

"India will receive not just an airplane, but the right to its [intellectual] property," he said.

Shugaev stressed that Russia was not talking about downgrading the jet's technical characteristics during negotiations with the Indian side but rather about adapting it for India's needs.

Russian Sukhoi T-50 (PAK FA) is a Russian fifth-generation stealth fighter. It is a single-seat, twin-engine multirole jet fighter designed for air superiority and attack roles. The first flight of the aircraft took place in 2010.

FGFA is based on the PAK FA. In the project, the Russian side is represented by the aircraft manufacturer and the Indian side by Hindustan Aeronautics. The initial FGFA agreement was signed in 2007, the final agreement, which will include the project's financing conditions, is yet to be signed.