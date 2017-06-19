Register
    Sukhoi Superjet 100

    Russia's Aircraft Corporation Hopes for US Approval of Superjet Delivery to Iran

    Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) on Monday expressed hope that the United States would green-light the deliveries of Sukhoi SuperJet 100 (SSJ100) airliners to Iran.

    LE BOURGET (France) (Sputnik) – In February, 2016, UAC Vice-President Vladislav Masalov said the delivery of these planes to Iran could only be made after the approval of US component manufacturers.

    "We are working on this. We have a ray of hope, as the United States gave a 100-percent permit to Dreamliner and Boeing 777, if I am not mistaken. This is why, if they had approved their own plane, we hope that they will also approve the aircraft with 6 percent of US [components]," UAC President Yury Slyusar said.

    On April 2, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Iran had shown interest in purchasing 100 SSJ100 passenger planes, but only 12 aircraft were agreed upon.

    In December, Iran Air finalized a deal on the purchase of 80 aircraft from Boeing and is expected to receive 50 Boeing 737 and 30 Boeing 777 aircraft over the next 10 years.

    The SSJ100 is a twin-engine plane made by Russia's Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company. It can transport up to 98 passengers and fly distances of up to 2,700 miles. The cost for one aircraft is around $36 million in its basic configuration. The jet made its maiden flight in May 2008.

