19:55 GMT +319 June 2017
    Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford

    US-Russia Deconfliction Line Still Active on Monday Morning - Dunford

    © AFP 2017/ Kevin Wolf
    Topic:
    US-Led Coalition Shoots Down Syrian Jet in Raqqa (11)
    0 8413

    The US-Russia deconfliction line for Syrian airspace has been operational over the past few hours, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Joseph Dunford said at the National Press Club on Monday.

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day the Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson told Sputnik that the US-led coalition has used the deconfliction channel with Russia for flight operations in Syria several times on Sunday amid the incident with the downing of a Syrian Su-22 jet south of Tabqa.

    Smoke rises from the Raqqa province Syria. (File)
    © REUTERS/ Rodi Said
    US Coalition's Downing of Syrian Jet Shows Who's 'Really Fighting Daesh'

    The spokesperson added that the US-led coalition has taken steps to reposition its aircraft in Syria after recent encounters with pro-Syrian government and Russian forces.

    "We work very hard on deconfliction," Dunford stated. "That [deconfliction] link is still ongoing here this morning…We have still been communicating over the last few hours."

    US Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles are designed to conduct airstrikes in Syria and Iraq
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout
    US-Led Coalition Has Taken 'Prudent Measures' to Repositions Aircraft in Syria

    Previously, the Russian Defense Ministry said that it halted all interactions with the US within the framework on the memorandum of incident prevention in Syrian skies. Moscow said the US-led coalition didn't contact the Russian military over the incident. The move came following the US-led coalition's downing of a Syrian army's jet near Raqqa.

    Gen. Joseph Dunford also said he has not yet contacted his Russian counterpart, Gen. Valery Gerasimov, after the incident involving downing of a Syrian jet.

    Asked if he has been in touch with Gerasimov, Dunford said, "I have not as of yet this morning."

    The United States will engage diplomatically and militarily with Russia in the next several hours to restore the deconfliction line for operations in Syria, Dunford noted.

    "We will work diplomatically and militarily in the coming hours to re-establish deconfliction," Dunford stated at the National Press Club.

    Tags:
    deconfliction channel, anti-Daesh coalition, Operation Inherent Resolve, General Joseph Dunford, Syria, United States, Russia
