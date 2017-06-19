Boeing Nabs $371Mln From US Logistics Agency to Reduce F-15 Maintenance Costs

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Boeing announced in a statement on Monday it has been awarded a $371-million US Defense Logistics Agency for spare parts and repair kits intending to lower the maintenance costs of 450 US Air Force F-15 fighter jets.

"The [Boeing] company recently received a $371 million, five-year material availability support contract from the US Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to support the F-15 fleet, covering approximately 2,550 parts, including fuel cells and wing repair kits," the statement explained.

Boeing DLA Support Programs Director Rick Robinson explained the company’s mission is to support the effort to improve affordability and efficiency as well as enhance "our ability to get the right parts into the hands of US Air Force technicians when they need them."

The contract is part of the Boeing Captains of Industry (BCOI) initiative through which BCOI provides parts, engineering and logistical support for 11 Boeing-built aircraft platforms, the statement noted.