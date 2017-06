© Sputnik/ Ilya Bogachev Seven Countries Mull Buying New Russian Su-30MKI Fighter Jets With BrahMos Cruise Missiles

LE BOURGET (Sputnik) — Currently, the Indian Air Force has a fleet of over 200 Su-30MKI fighter jets that were built in India under the license, according to Sukhoi's parent company.

"In cooperation with the Italian side, we will start modernizing Indian Su-30MKIs," Mikheev told reporters at the Paris Air Show.

Earlier, CEO of Russian United Engine Corporation Alexander Artyukhov said that the Indian version of Su-30MKI after modernization will get the AL-41F turbofan engines designed for 4++ generation aircraft currently being installed on the Su-35 fighters.

Earlier on Monday, the Paris Air Show kicked off at France's Le Bourget/