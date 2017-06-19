US Guided-Missile Destroyer Dewey to Make Port Call in South Korea - US Navy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigates Winnipeg and Ottawa will join the Dewey, and Korean Maritime Task Force Flotilla 7 will host the exercise.

"Dewey is going to Jeju as part of a routine port visit prior to a scheduled exercise with the ROKN [Republic of Korea Navy] and Royal Canadian Navy," the release stated.

USS Dewey is on patrol with the US Seventh Fleet. The Seventh Fleet’s area of operation spans more than 124 million square kilometers (77 million square miles), stretching from the International Date Line to the India-Pakistan border and from the Kuril Islands in the north to the Antarctic in the south.