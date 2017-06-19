Russia Wins Tender for Ka-52K Helicopter Supplies to Egypt - FSMTC

LE BOURGET (France), (Sputnik) – The Ka-52K is a naval modification of the Ka-52 Alligator reconnaissance and combat helicopter designed to destroy armored vehicles, perform fire support operations, and conduct patrol and escort missions.

Moscow and Cairo are also negotiating deliveries of Russian choppers intended for Egyptian Mistral-class helicopter carriers.

"Russia won that tender. It is important now to agree on the technical configuration," Director Dmitry Shugaev told reporters at the Paris Air Show.

On May 5, the CEO of the company Russian Helicopters, Andrey Boginsky, said Egypt would decide whether to buy Russia's shipborne Ka-52K Katran combat helicopters for Egypt's Mistral helicopter carriers by the end of May.

Egypt bought two French-made Mistral warships in 2016. Initially, France produced the helicopter carriers for Russia, however, Paris refused to deliver them to Russia in the light of the increased tensions over the Ukrainian crisis.