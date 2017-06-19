Russia Maintains 98 Military Deals Despite Sanctions

LE BOURGET (France), (Sputnik) — The United States and the European Union, as well as several other countries, have imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russia over its alleged interference in the conflict in the eastern Ukraine and Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. Moscow has repeatedly denied meddling in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

"Working in these conditions is an ungrateful occupation, the problems are serious," FSMTC Director Dmitry Shugaev said at the Paris Air Show. "Nevertheless, 98 agreements are signed."

© AFP 2017/ DANIEL MIHAILESCU Putin Says Russia Proposed to Work on Joint Missile Defense System With US, EU

Over 90 percent of Crimea's residents voted in favor of the reunification in a referendum, the results of which have not been recognized by Ukraine, Brussels and Washington. The Russian authorities have repeatedly said that the people of Crimea have made their choice in a democratic vote in full accordance with international law and the UN Charter.

Russia is confidently the second-largest arms exporter and claims putting that assertion into doubt are "wishful thinking," the head of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation also said.

"We occupy a serious niche, our positions are strong, it is unlikely that someone would be able to remove us from them," Director Dmitry Shugaev said at the Paris Air Show.

Shugaev called claims that France may have overtaken Russia as the second-biggest weapons exporter "wishful thinking."

He added that Russia's 27-percent share in the global combat aviation market forecast over the next decade will catapult the country to first place in the field.

"Experts agree that in the next 10 years, the share of Russian combat aviation will be 27 percent, this is first place," Director Dmitry Shugaev told reporters at the Paris Air Show.