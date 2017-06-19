Russian Arms Exporter Signs Deal to Supply Mi-171Sh Helicopters to Bangladesh

"Today, Bangladesh is actively modernizing the national fleet of planes and helicopters. We are glad that the state [of Bangladesh] has chosen Russia's high-quality products. We have signed a contract on delivery of five Mi-171Sh helicopters to our partners. The terms of the contract will be fulfilled in 2018," Mikheev said, as quoted in Monday's press release of the company.
The official added that the company was engaged in talks on delivery of multi-purpose light helicopters Ansat and multirole Mi-171 helicopters to the Asian country.
