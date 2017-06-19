Over 800 Russian Mi-17 Helicopters Delivered to Other States in 2006-2016

© Sputnik/ Sergei Mamontov Bangladesh Signs Contract With Russia to Buy 5 Mi-171Sh Helicopters

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport delivered to other states more than 800 Mi-17 helicopters in 2006-2016, the company said in a statement on Monday, adding that deliveries of the Russia-made model surpassed export of its foreign analogues.

"Russian Mi-17 helicopters maintained leadership in the volume of supplies of the medium multirole and military transport helicopters to the world market in 2006-2016. The volume of their export has exceeded the total number of deliveries of [Mi-17] foreign analogues, and amounted to more than 800 units," the statement read.

Mi-8/17 military transport helicopters are the most successful models in the history of the Russian helicopter industry, according to the Russian Helicopters holding. They are manufactured in a variety of forms, including cargo, passenger, VIP, search and rescue, flying hospital and firefighting versions. The latest Mi-8/17 helicopter family includes the Mi-17V-5 made at Kazan Helicopters and the Mi-171Sh made at Ulan-Ude Aviation Plant.

Mi-17 helicopters have been delivered to over 100 countries.