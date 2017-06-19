Large-Scale Military Drills Start in Azerbaijan on Monday

© AP Photo/ Osman Karimov Turkish, Azerbaijani Forces Participate in Joint Drills in Western Azerbaijan - Military

BAKU (Sputnik) — Large-scale military exercises kick off in Azerbaijan on Monday, with 23,000 military personnel involved.

The drills are set to be conducted in order to inspect troops' combat readiness, organization of command and control of troops and means, including their interoperability in conditions close to combat.

The exercises also involve up to 120 tanks and armored vehicles, 180 rocket and artillery systems of different calibers, 30 combat aircraft, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles.

The drills are set to continue until June 24.

Earlier in June, Azerbaijani and Turkish armed forces participated in joint military drills in Azerbaijan's western Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan.