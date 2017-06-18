Register
16:39 GMT +3 18 June 2017
    The Yevgeny Kocheshkov small landing hovercraft during a rehearsal of a Navy Day Parade in the Marine Canal of Baltiysk.

    Russia on the Way to Revive High-Speed 'Flying Ships' Construction

    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Military & Intelligence
    0 55270

    Russia plans to revive the construction of high-speed paratroop ships on an air cushion, Russian Izvetia newspaper reported.

    The Yevgeny Kocheshkov small landing hovercraft during a rehearsal of a Navy Day Parade in the Marine Canal of Baltiysk.
    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Russian Defense Ministry to Decide on Zubr, Murena Hovercraft Order by 2017
    According to the newspaper, Russia plans to resume the production of unmatched amphibious landing ships of the 12322 'Zubr' Project capable of delivering three tanks weighing up to 150 tons or 10 armored vehicles with marines to an unimproved shore.

    The new ships are aimed to replace less-loaded landing craft carriers. The construction of the first 'Zubr' is set to begin in 2018.

    Military expert, editor-in-chief of the Russian 'Export of Arms' magazine told Izvestia that the resumption of the construction of ships on air cushion will support the competitiveness of Russia's shipbuilding industry.

    "Such a high-speed landing craft will be in demand in closed theaters like the Black, Baltic or Caspian seas," he added.

    According to the expert, the existing Russian amphibious ships of the 'Dyugon' and 'Gyurza' projects are not enough to solve the problems facing the Navy and the Marine Corps.

    S-350 Vityaz
    © Wikipedia/ Vitaly V. Kuzmin
    Russia to Unify Missiles for Shipborne, Land-Based Air Defense Systems - Defense Corporation
    "We still do not have good diesel engines, which led to problems with the 'Dyugongs'. The 'Zubr' has already been tested, well-proven and was even in demand abroad."

    The ship of the 12322 'Zubr' Project has a length of 57 and a width of 20 meters. It is equipped with high-temperature gas-turbine engines. Four fan blowers provide the ship with an air cushion. Three more propellers sets it in motion. Thanks to them, the ship develops a speed of about 130 km per hour, which is unprecedented for sea vessels.

    The ship is able to land troops on 78 percent of unimproved shores of the world. Moreover, the 'Zubr' is invisible for radar stations. This effect was achieved due to the fact that during movement, the ship sails in a giant cloud of water spray, which "dithers" its contours on radar screens.

    Moreover, the 'Zubr' can also carry out mine-laying, and, if necessary, provide fire support to the landing force.The ship is equipped with two multiple rocket launcher systems Grad-M.

    By the beginning of the 1990s, there were eight such ships in the Soviet Navy. After the collapse of the USSR, five of them started belonging to Ukraine, three to Russia.

