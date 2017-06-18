USS Fitzgerald Missing Sailors Found Dead In Ship's Flooded Compartments

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A number of sailors, who gone missing following a collision between the US Navy destroyer USS Fitzgerald and a merchant ship, were found dead in the ship's flooded compartments, the Navy's 7th Fleet said in a statement on Sunday.

"A number of Sailors that were missing from the collision between USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) and a merchant ship have been found. As search and rescue crews gained access to the spaces that were damaged during the collision this morning, the missing Sailors were located in the flooded berthing compartments. They are currently being transferred to Naval Hospital Yokosuka where they will be identified," the statement read.

According to the statement, the families of the sailors are being notified and provided necessary support.

"The names of the Sailors will be released after all notifications are made," the statement said.

The US Navy destroyer hit a Philippine merchant vessel southwest of the Japanese city of Yokosuka on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, the US Navy's 7th Fleet said five sailors were injured and seven sailors were missing, Those injured were transferred by a helicopter to the Naval Hospital Yokosuka.