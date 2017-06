WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Army has ordered a contract worth almost $30 million for further research into cyber operations, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"IFC [of] Fairfax, Virginia was awarded a $29.2 million… contract for defense cyber operations research and supporting elements," the announcement stated on Friday.

Work on the contract will be performed over the next three years in Adelphi, Maryland with an estimated completion date of June 15, 2020, the Defense Department stated.