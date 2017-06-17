Raytheon Wins $13Mln to Repair Maritime Patrol Aircraft Radar System

© AFP 2017/ US NAVY Raytheon Receives Over $652Mln to Provide US Navy, Allies With Aegis Missiles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Raytheon has received a $13.5 million US Navy order for repair of the APS-137 radar system carried on the Lockheed P-3 Orion maritime surveillance aircraft, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Raytheon Company [of] McKinney, Texas, is being awarded [a] $13.5 million… contract for repair of the P-3 APS-137 Radar System," the announcement stated on Friday.

Work on the contract will be performed in McKinney in the US state of Texas and is scheduled to be completed by December 2019, the Defense Department added.

The APS-137 is used for anti-surface warfare and anti-submarine warfare. It performs long range surface search and target tracking, periscope detection, ship imaging and classification using Inverse Synthetic Aperture Radar (ISAR), according to published reports.