04:16 GMT +317 June 2017
    An interceptor missile is fired from the US Navy Aegis cruiser USS Lake Erie, some 200 miles out at sea from Kauai, Hawaii

    Raytheon Receives Over $652Mln to Provide US Navy, Allies With Aegis Missiles

    The US Department of Defense announced that Raytheon has been awarded a more than $652-million cumulative contract to provide the US Navy and allied navies with the Standard Missile-2 used as part of the AEGIS missile and air defense system.

    An interceptor missile is fired from the US Navy Aegis cruiser USS Lake Erie, some 200 miles out at sea from Kauai, Hawaii
    Lockheed Martin Wins $20Mln to Research New Aegis Missile Defense Concepts
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Raytheon has been awarded a more than $652-million cumulative contract to provide the US Navy and allied navies with the Standard Missile-2 used as part of the AEGIS missile and air defense system, the US Department of Defense announced in a press release.

    "Raytheon Missile Systems is being awarded a $617,633,351 fixed-price-incentive firm, firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for procurement of fiscal 2017 Standard Missile-2 full-rate production requirements and spares for US and Allied Foreign Navies," the release said on Friday. "The cumulative value of the contract, if all options are exercised, is $652,778,666."

    The Defense Department stated the contract includes foreign military sales to Japan, Australia, Netherlands and South Korea.

    The Standard Missile 2 is the Navy's primary surface-to-air defense weapon and an integral part of the AEGIS weapon system carried on board Ticonderoga-class cruisers, Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and equivalent foreign navy warships.

    The Standard Missile-2 is deployed for fleet area air defense and ship self-defense, according to the Defense Department.

