Raytheon Receives Over $652Mln to Provide US Navy, Allies With Aegis Missiles

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Raytheon has been awarded a more than $652-million cumulative contract to provide the US Navy and allied navies with the Standard Missile-2 used as part of the AEGIS missile and air defense system, the US Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Raytheon Missile Systems is being awarded a $617,633,351 fixed-price-incentive firm, firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for procurement of fiscal 2017 Standard Missile-2 full-rate production requirements and spares for US and Allied Foreign Navies," the release said on Friday. "The cumulative value of the contract, if all options are exercised, is $652,778,666."

The Defense Department stated the contract includes foreign military sales to Japan, Australia, Netherlands and South Korea.

The Standard Missile 2 is the Navy's primary surface-to-air defense weapon and an integral part of the AEGIS weapon system carried on board Ticonderoga-class cruisers, Arleigh Burke-class destroyers and equivalent foreign navy warships.

The Standard Missile-2 is deployed for fleet area air defense and ship self-defense, according to the Defense Department.