MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The test launch was conducted from the Sary-Shagan ABM testing range in Kazakhstan.

"During the tests, the interceptor missile successfully accomplished its task and destroyed the designated target," Col. Andrei Prikhodko, a senior missile defense commander in the Russian Aerospace Forces said.

The missile defense system is in the arsenal of the Russian Strategic Missile Troops and the Aerospace Forces and covers Moscow and the central industrial area from ballistic missile strikes. The assistance to missile attack warning systems and control of outer space is also one of the Russian air defene network's tasks.

Currently, the A-135 anti-ballistic missile defense system is defending Moscow's airspace.

In 2014, the tests of new A-235 system began.