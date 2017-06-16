Russia to Equip New Infantry Vehicles With Satellite Communications System

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — It is expected that the AVSKU will ensure internal exchange of information between crew members and provide an opportunity to access external communication through radio and satellite radio stations.

"Ruselectronics has developed an advanced communication system for fighting vehicles BMD-4M. In particular, new vehicles will get fifth generation radio sets and equipment of intra-building communication, switching and control (AVSKU). This equipment will provide a new level of communication reliability and efficiency of data transmission," the press service said.

Multifunctional radio sets R-168-25UЕ-2 are designed for open and masked communication in conditions of moderately rugged terrain. Digital radios use the mode of adjusting radio frequency, have high noise-suppressing capabilities and resistance against electronic warfare, the press service added.

The BMD-4M is a modernized version of the BMD-4, which was introduced in 2008. The new vehicle features overall bulletproof crew protection and a more powerful integrated engine than the BMP-3. In general, the BMD-4M allows for a substantial reduction in expenses due to the fact that its system features a number of parts unified with those of the BMP-3.