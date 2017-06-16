Russia Should Take Advantage After Daesh Leader's Reported Death - Senator

"This moment cannot be missed, there may be panic, which should be used," Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Council of the Federation Committee on Foreign Affairs, said.
Dzhabarov noted that "of course the war does not end with the killing of one leader, but it can make a significant contribution to the fight against terrorists."
The Daesh leader may have been killed alongside other leaders of the extremist group and 330 terrorists in a Russian Aerospace Forces strike late last month, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.
All comments
Show new comments (0)