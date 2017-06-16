Russia Should Take Advantage After Daesh Leader's Reported Death - Senator

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Defense Ministry stated Friday that the Russian aerospace forces' strike conducted on May 28, allegedly killed Daesh leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi south of Raqqa . The verification is ongoing.

"This moment cannot be missed, there may be panic, which should be used," Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy chairman of the Council of the Federation Committee on Foreign Affairs, said.

Dzhabarov noted that "of course the war does not end with the killing of one leader, but it can make a significant contribution to the fight against terrorists."

The Daesh leader may have been killed alongside other leaders of the extremist group and 330 terrorists in a Russian Aerospace Forces strike late last month, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday.