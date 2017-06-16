USAF DC-3 Aircraft Tests Upgraded Weapons ‘Pod’ for Reaper Drones

© AP Photo/ Eric Gay General Atomics Wins $400Mln to Build 36 Reaper Drones for US Air Force

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — A year of research has ended with a series of demonstrations on DC-3 aircraft of a modular system for the Reaper drone with multiple, interchangeable sensor systems, the US Air Force announced in a press release on Thursday.

"AgilePod is a game-changer," Air Force Research Lab Sensors Directorate Program Manager Capt. Russell Shirey said. "This is a unique opportunity to highlight the benefits of modular open system architectures for airborne platforms."

A mixture of different pod configurations, ranging from 28 to 60 inches in length, are being tested on the DC-3, enabling simultaneous use of multiple sensors including high-definition video, radar, infrared sensors and more, the release explained.

The Air Force plans to integrate the AgilePode on its MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle later this year, according to the release.