USAF DC-3 Aircraft Tests Upgraded Weapons ‘Pod’ for Reaper Drones

"AgilePod is a game-changer," Air Force Research Lab Sensors Directorate Program Manager Capt. Russell Shirey said. "This is a unique opportunity to highlight the benefits of modular open system architectures for airborne platforms."
A mixture of different pod configurations, ranging from 28 to 60 inches in length, are being tested on the DC-3, enabling simultaneous use of multiple sensors including high-definition video, radar, infrared sensors and more, the release explained.
The Air Force plans to integrate the AgilePode on its MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aerial vehicle later this year, according to the release.
