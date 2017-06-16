DARPA Developing New Urban Warfare Software App for Marine Mobile Devices

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) kick-started development of a battle management, command and control software (BMC2) application that fuses air, space and ground surveillance data giving Marines the capability to react quickly to enemy movement in densely populated coastal cityscapes, the research agency said in a press release on Thursday.

"BMC2 software would show all available air, ground, sea, and spectrum assets in an area and determine how they could best be combined — whether that means, for example, delivering combined arms fire support for a Marine in need or providing transportation for that Marine to escape," DARPA program manager John Paschkewitz said in the release.

A squad leader, Paschkewitz added, could use the tablet tool to coordinate combined reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and combined arms fire support from drones, attack helicopters, and tanks.

BCM2 software will be tested in an interactive virtual environment known as Prototype Resilient Operations Testbed for Expeditionary Urban Scenarios (PROTEUS), the release said. It is a groundbreaking interactive virtual test environment, or simulator, that will be used to evaluate tactics based on mock data received from ground, sea, air, and the electromagnetic spectrum.

DARPA is searching for software specialists who can develop virtual worlds that mimic the complex choices made at both the command and tactical levels by both friendly and opposing forces, the release added.