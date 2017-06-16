Register
02:31 GMT +316 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A photo taken on October 20, 2016 shows US soldiers getting out of a military vehicle at the Qayyarah military base

    DARPA Developing New Urban Warfare Software App for Marine Mobile Devices

    © AFP 2017/ YASIN AKGUL
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 4510

    DARPA kick-started development of a battle management, command and control software application.

    SilentHawk Hybrid Electric Stealth Military Motorcycle
    © Logos Technologies
    SilentHawk: DARPA’s Stealth Dirt Bike Speeds Closer to Reality
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) kick-started development of a battle management, command and control software (BMC2) application that fuses air, space and ground surveillance data giving Marines the capability to react quickly to enemy movement in densely populated coastal cityscapes, the research agency said in a press release on Thursday.

    "BMC2 software would show all available air, ground, sea, and spectrum assets in an area and determine how they could best be combined — whether that means, for example, delivering combined arms fire support for a Marine in need or providing transportation for that Marine to escape," DARPA program manager John Paschkewitz said in the release.

    A squad leader, Paschkewitz added, could use the tablet tool to coordinate combined reconnaissance, electronic warfare, and combined arms fire support from drones, attack helicopters, and tanks.

    BCM2 software will be tested in an interactive virtual environment known as Prototype Resilient Operations Testbed for Expeditionary Urban Scenarios (PROTEUS), the release said. It is a groundbreaking interactive virtual test environment, or simulator, that will be used to evaluate tactics based on mock data received from ground, sea, air, and the electromagnetic spectrum.

    DARPA is searching for software specialists who can develop virtual worlds that mimic the complex choices made at both the command and tactical levels by both friendly and opposing forces, the release added.

    Related:

    DARPA Military Orders Software to Dramatically Boost Computing Power
    Pentagon’s DARPA Tests Underwater Drone Positioning System
    Pentagon’s DARPA Develops Kit Turning Aircraft Into Drones
    Pentagon’s DARPA Delivers ‘Luke Skywalker’ Bionic Arms (VIDEO)
    Cosplay in the Surveillance State: DARPA Tests Radiation Detection System
    Pentagon’s DARPA Hands Over Space Surveillance Telescope to Air Force
    Tags:
    DARPA, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner
    Voyage Voyage! Welcome Aboard Russia's Knyaz Vladimir Cruise Liner
    Boomerang Effect
    Boomerang Effect
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok