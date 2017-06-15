Putin: Russia-US Cooperation on Non-Proliferation of WMD 'Extremely Important'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia and the United States can cooperate efficiently on control over the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, the work in this sphere is "extremely important," Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session Thursday.

"You… know as well as I do in which spheres we could cooperate with the United States. This is, above all, control over proliferation, or, rather, non-proliferation of the weapons of mass-destruction," Putin said, when asked on what issues the two countries could cooperate.

"We are the largest nuclear powers, it goes without saying that we can cooperate in this sphere. An extremely important sphere, very important. This concerns not only the North Korean issue, but other regions as well," the president said.