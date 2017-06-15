Russia to Cut Defense Spending to 2.7-2.8% of GDP

© Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov Russian Defense Ministry Signs Pantsir-S Delivery Contract

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Russia will reduce defense spending in the next three years to 2.7-2.8 percent of GDP, President Vladimir Putin said.

"There is an understanding that an effectively functioning economy is a priority for the state. Therefore, the army must be compact, but modern and effective. But we are already spending quite a lot. These expenses reached more than three percent [of GDP] last year," Putin told US filmmaker Oliver Stone in a third part of the interview broadcast by the Showtime television network.

"It will return gradually to 2.7-2.8 percent of GDP in the next three years," Putin stressed.