Raytheon Inks Over $82Mln to Produce Air-to-Air Missiles

Raytheon Wins Contract to Supply US Navy Combat Helicopter Parts

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Raytheon has been awarded a more than $82-million contract to produce AIM-9X Sidewinder air-to-air missiles and supporting equipment for the US Navy as well as for Poland, Romania, Belgium and Indonesia, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Raytheon Co., Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded $82,818,665 to a previously awarded contract for procurement of 180 AIM-9X Block II all-up-round tactical full-rate production Lot 17 missiles for the Air Force (52); Navy (8); and the governments of Poland (93); Indonesia (14); Romania (10); and Belgium (3)," the release stated on Wednesday.

Under the terms of the contract, Raytheon must also provide supporting equipment to include missile containers, air training missiles, guidance units and spare parts, the release added.

The provision of the missiles to the four nations is part of a US sanctioned foreign military sale.

The Sidewinder is an infrared-tracking, short-range air-to-air missile. The missile is carried by US Air Force F-15, F-16 and US Navy F-18 aircraft, and is also use by the air forces of 18 foreign nations.