MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Two US warships have arrived in Doha for a joint military exercise with the Qatari Navy, a local news agency reported Wednesday, citing a statement by the Qatari defense ministry.

The ships were greeted at the port of Hamad in the capital’s south at a time when the small nation’s ties with its neighbors have reached a new low over its alleged sponsorship of terrorism in the region.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and other regional powers last week cut their diplomatic links with Qatar and embargoed all sea, air and land traffic to the country which host a huge US military base.