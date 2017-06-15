Register
02:16 GMT +315 June 2017
Live
    Search
    US Army

    Looking to Flex its Muscles in Europe, US Army Seeks to Keep Base at Mannheim

    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    219414

    As part of an effort to support an expanding mission in Europe, the US Army is considering keeping its Mannheim base in Germany, a site that had been headed for closure, while other potential new operational sites are being examined to accommodate future Pentagon deployments.

    After first leaving Mannheim’s Coleman Barracks in 2011, US Army Europe (USAREUR) returned in 2015 on a purportedly temporary basis. The return came at a time when, in response to what Washington insisted was an increasingly aggressive Russia, the military was scrambling for ways to accommodate a flood of tanks, heavy vehicles and other weapons.

    A paratrooper of the 173rd Airborne Brigade of the US Army in Europe holds his country's flag after the final operation of the exercise Black Arrow 2014 in Rukla, Lithuania
    © AFP 2017/ PETRAS MALUKAS
    US Army Presence in Europe to Reach 3 Fully-Manned Brigades by 2017

    The US Army is now in talks with Germany over possible terms for retaining the base.

    "We are assessing the long range requirements for Coleman Barracks and expect a decision in the near future," Stars and Stripes quoted a statement by USAREUR spokesman Maj. Mark Miller. "Once that decision is made we can provide better details on future plans."

    German authorities were considering hosting immigrants at Coleman Barracks, a common fate for retired US installations.

    Under the European Reassurance Initiative within the Pentagon’s proposed 2018 budget, USAREUR is scheduled to receive $3.2 billion, with much of it marked for increasing the number of weapons at staging locations and rotating more soldiers to Europe.

    Two Army UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters prepare for landing at forward operating base Kalagush.
    © Flickr/ The U.S. Army
    US Army Aviation Brigade Deploys To Europe To Help NATO’s Eastern Flank

    Since Russia’s 2014 reunification efforts in Ukraine, Washington has intensified its European operations, after decades of closing down and withdrawing resources from installations there. This includes a more consistent presence and larger exercises in the Baltics and Poland.

    German media have also reported that inquiries have been made about an old weapons depot in Kriegsfeld, southwest Germany, that the US abandoned in the 1990s.

    USAREUR hasn’t given details on whether only German installations are being considered and specifically which German sites are included, saying at this point, “it’s all just research.”

    Miller said in his statement, "Some of our research involves reaching out to host nation authorities regarding laws, constraints, and capacity of facilities. This does not mean specific courses of action will be executed but will guide our military and political leaders to make informed decisions about the future of the Army in Europe."

    Related:

    MILITARY PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN RUSSIA, UNITED STATES HAS SOLID BASIS-US ARMY'S TOP COMMANDER IN EUROPE
    Latvian Food Manufacturers May Supply US Army in Europe
    US Army Denies Deployment of Tanks to Europe Linked With Ukrainian Crisis
    Creation of EU Army Would 'Liberate Europe From US and NATO'
    US Army Europe Commander to Visit Training Center in Western Ukraine
    Tags:
    installation, US Army, Europe, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Magic Trick
    Magic Trick
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok