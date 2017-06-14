Register
23:14 GMT +314 June 2017
Live
    Search
    A Su-35S Super-Flanker fighter lands at the Besovets airfield in Karelia

    Equalizer: How a Russian 4th Gen Su-35S Will Be Able to Defeat 5th Gen F-22s

    © Sputnik/ Ilya Timin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 1449140

    Independent Russian military analyst Vladimir Tuchkov outlines why Russia's Su-35S 4++ generation fighter aircraft may soon receive the capability to defeat the US's fifth-generation F-22 Raptor stealth tactical fighter in air-to-air combat.

    Earlier this month, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov confirmed that the military would be modernizing its fleet of Su-35 fighter jets.

    From left: A Sukhoi-34, a T-50 and a Sukhoi-35S perform a demo flight at the MAKS 2015 International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Astapkovich
    PAK FA and Su-35S: The Future of the Russian Air Force
    The decision to improve the planes was made on the basis of a thorough analysis of their experience in the Syrian conflict, where several problems were brought to light. Among them was an issue with stones from the runway being sucked into the planes' air intake, as well as technical glitches affecting their lights and cockpit displays. 

    But these shortcomings have already been fixed. With that in mind, independent military analyst and Svobodnaya Pressa contributor Vladimir Tuchkov suggested that it was only logical to ask what kinds of other upgrades the deputy defense minister had in mind. 

    "Was the deputy defense minister referring…to improvements limited to optimized air intakes, lights and displays? Or is there something else that needs improvement?" Tuchkov asked. "If it's the latter, the list of issues identified during operations naturally remains a military secret, because the opponent, knowing the planes vulnerable areas, will strike at exactly these points. So this subject is closed to us."

    Still, the analyst noted that it was possible to speculate, based on a consideration not only of the Su-35's strong points, but its shortcomings as well. 

    "The strongest quality of the Su-35S is undoubtedly its supermaneuverability," Tuchkov wrote. "The plane is capable of performing aerobatic maneuvers which no other plane can. It is capable of the unique 'blinchik' ('pancake') maneuver, performing a 360 turn in the horizontal plane without a loss of speed and altitude. When the Su-35 demonstrated its flight capabilities at the Paris Air Show, it was dubbed the 'Russian UFO'."

    Tuchkov explained that the plane's supermaneuverability has two components – its thrust-vectoring engines and its highly aerodynamic airframe, inherited from the Su-27 and improved by designers over the course of many years. "Such continuity is something that's not observed by American designers, and as a result the US does not enjoy the continuous improvement of the flight characteristics of its fighter designs on an accruing basis," the analyst noted.

    Tuchkov admitted that naturally, if the Su-35S were to come into contact with a low-visibility, 5th-generation aircraft, it would face problems. "The geometry of the Su-35S is such that it cannot be changed to somehow reduce its visibility to enemy radar. There isn't any news in the field of new synthetic materials for this purpose. Russia's Scientific Research Institute of Steel has concentrated their efforts in the field of obtaining particularly strong composite armor, which has demonstrated excellent performance. But nothing else has been heard about new materials lately."

    Air Force's Radio-Technical Troops
    © Photo: vk.com
    Russian Radio-Technical Troops Detected Over 800 Foreign Reconnaissance Aircraft in 2016
    "In addition to its geometry, another factor dramatically increasing the plane's excess visibility is provided by its onboard electronics, and first and foremost by the Irbis radar," the expert wrote.

    "The radar system is excellent, and can detect targets with an effective radar cross-section of one square meter at distances of up to 300 km. The AN/APG-77 radar system installed aboard the F-22 Raptor, which is undoubtedly the best fighter in the US arsenal at the moment, can 'see' the same target at a distance of 225 km. However, the American system, which has an active phased antenna array, emits significantly less signature into the surrounding atmosphere."

    Reducing the radar signature emitted by the Irbis radar is difficult, Tuchkov explained, given the nature of the passive phased array antenna technology it uses.

    The Su-35S's fire control system is also limited compared to its 5th generation F-22 counterpart, the observer wrote. While the F-22 is capable of simultaneously monitoring 100 targets, and firing at twenty of them, the Su-30 can monitor thirty and fire on eight.

    "However, there is some probability that this 'problem' can be solved via the bureaucratic method, which has become a possibility in connection with the possible merger between Sukhoi and MiG Corporation," Tuchkov explained. "In this way, it will be possible for Sukhoi to borrow the Zhuk-AE radar used on the MiG-35."

    The pre-flight preparation of the Mikoyan MIG-31, a supersonic all-weather long-range interceptor jet, before an exercize of a MIG-31 flight, which is part of the aviation regiment of the Pacific Fleet's Kamchatka air base in Prymorye Territory
    © Sputnik/ Vitaliy Ankov
    MiG Corporation's Bold Plans: Interceptor to Replace MiG-31 & New Drone Designs
    Then there is the issue of bringing the capabilities of the Su-35S's missile systems in line with its radar capabilities. For example, the Su-35S's radar can detect targets with a radar cross-section of 3 square meters at 400 km. At the same time, the plane's air-to-air missiles have a firing range that's nearly four times lower.

    Tuchkov recalled that "until very recently, the Su-35 was almost completely on par with the F-22, armed with the AIM-120C-7 missile, which had an effective range of 120 km. The Su-35S's R-27 missile, adopted into service in the late 1980s, has a range of 110 km. Now, the American plane has adopted a new modification – the AIM 120D, with a range of 180 km."

    However, Russia also has an air-to-air missile in the pipeline which will not only match US capabilities, but considerably outpace anything US engineers have in the works. "This is the completely new R-37M, which has a range of 300 km. Now this missile fully corresponds to the capabilities of the Su-35S's radar. It is being fitted aboard the MiG-31BM interceptor. There is information to suggest that it will be part of the T-50 [5th gen] fighter's arsenal."

    Ultimately, Tuchkov emphasized that if the R-37M were to be adapted for use aboard the Su-35S, this would fit entirely with the concept of prospective upgrades referred to by the deputy defense minister.

    The 4.06 m long, 510 kg R-37M features a 60 kg high-explosive fragmentation warhead. Its inertial guidance system provides for radio correction, if necessary. The missile includes an active radar seeking device, activated in the final portion of flight, with a target capture angle of 120 degrees. The system has two fuses – one contact based and a second based on calculated distance to the target. The missile is capable of reaching speeds of up to Mach 5 in the final stage of flight.

    The R-37M air-to-air missile
    Vitaly V. Kuzmin
    The R-37M air-to-air missile

    "The missile is capable of destroying targets at maneuvering with acceleration of 10g," Tuchkov wrote. "In other words, dodging the R-37M is extremely difficult even for the F-22, which maneuvers with acceleration up to 9.5g."

    Finally, Russia has another air-to-missile in store – the KS-172. That missile has an estimated range of 400 km, a maximum flight altitude of 30 km, 12g targeting capability, and a speed of 4,000 km/h. "That missile is being designed for the T-50. If it can be fitted aboard the Su-35S, many of this problems this fighter [might have fighting 5th gen planes] will quickly disappear," Tuchkov concluded.

    The KS-172 air-to-air missile
    © Photo: public domain
    The KS-172 air-to-air missile
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Baikonur Cosmodrome Museum: The History of the First Earth Spaceport
    Magic Trick
    Magic Trick
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures
    2017 FIFA Confederations Cup: Facts and Figures

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok