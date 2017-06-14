Register
15:40 GMT +314 June 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May shake hands after they spoke to the press at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 13, 2017.

    Encryption in the Crosshairs: May and Macron Pledge Joint Anti-Terrorism Battle

    © REUTERS/ Philippe Wojazer
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    14811

    The UK and France are pushing ahead with a joint plan to fight terrorism, online hate speech, and crack encrypted data – with French intelligence services even less hindered by restrictions on their surveillance powers, Theresa May's government may finally succeed in its long-term objective of ending encryption outright.

    Speaking at a joint press conference in Paris 13 June, Emmanuel Macron and May said the two countries were renewing cooperation on counterterrorism, and outlined several troubling proposals, including imposing fines on social media firm for not removing flagged online hate speech quickly, and inserting backdoors into encrypted messaging services.

    "We are launching a joint UK-French campaign to ensure the internet cannot be used as a safe space for terrorists and criminals. Our campaign will also include exploring creating a legal liability for tech companies if they fail to take the necessary action to remove unacceptable content," May said.

    In a series of tweets, Macron hailed the "exemplary cooperation" between the two countries, and paid tribute to "our intelligence services working together daily."

    ​France has already made it a criminal offense for individuals to visit so-called terrorist sites — similar laws are said to be under consideration in the UK. However, the measures have been criticized by rights groups for criminalizing legitimate research, and blocking benign resources. In 2016, Reporters Without Borders slammed Facebook for complying with government requests to block accounts of journalists investigating terrorism — often, reporters found themselves banned from the social network simply for sharing articles replete with illustrative pictures of Daesh fighters.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, speaks with British Prime Minister Theresa May as they walk with other EU leaders during an event at an EU summit in Valletta, Malta, on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Rene Rossignaud
    UK, German Governments Push for Greater Regulation of the Internet
    ​Later that year, a Moroccan youth in France was given a six month jail sentence for consulting the website of a US academic who works for a Washington-based think tank specializing in terrorism.

    The duo's pledge to compel tech firms to insert backdoors into get easier access to encrypted content, no matter where the data is localized, echoed numerous sentiments previously voiced by leaders in both countries.

    For instance, in the wake of the March terror attack in Westminster, Home Secretary Amber Rudd said it was "completely unacceptable" that authorities were unable to view attacker's Khalid Masood's encrypted WhatsApp messages, and argued there should be "no place for terrorists to hide." A similar stance was taken following the May attack in Manchester.

    ​In August 2016, French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve and German counterpart Thomas de Maiziere unveiled a plan to limit the use of encrypted messaging to combat terrorism. However, while the French version of the pair's joint statement called for a total ban on unbreakable encryption, the German version did not. Nonetheless, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been a consistently outspoken critic of internet companies that refuse to remove or delete illegal content quickly, and lamented the lack of binding international rules on the issue.

    The Bundestag is considering legislation that would introduce significant fines for companies such as Twitter, Facebook and Google if they fail to act quickly — although critics have suggested any such plan would be unenforceable. EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova also in April said she would be proposing a new "e-evidence" bill by the start of 2018, which would grant authorities warrants to break encryption in specific cases.

    ​At present, France has no law making it mandatory for tech firms to insert encryption backdoors into their services — however, legislation does allow for government hacking of pre-encrypted data. For instance, the 2015 Intelligence Act gives French intelligence officers total immunity to hack computers at home and abroad. UK authorities can theoretically compel the removal of encryption via the 2016 Investigatory Powers Act — although tech firms have so far refused to comply — and hack anyone's computer.

    Concerns have been widely expressed about the evident Europe-wide push for greater surveillance powers, with Amnesty International in January calling for the European Union and its constituent member states to abandon espionage practices it feels "violate human rights."

    "Mass surveillance powers have been granted or otherwise expanded in the UK, France, Germany, Poland, Hungary, Austria, Belgium, and the Netherlands, among others, allowing the mass interception of and possible access to the data of millions of people," the group concluded.

    Related:

    'Laughing in Our Faces Too Long': UK Government Trains Sights on Encryption Anew
    UK Government Planning to Ban Encryption, Spy on All Communications in Real Time
    Majority of DDoS Attacks in October-December 2016 Conducted From Germany, UK, US
    UK, France Press ISPs to 'Remove Harmful Content' in Anti-Radicalization Efforts
    Tags:
    backdoor encryption access, intelligence agencies, encryption, surveillance, Emmanuel Macron, Theresa May, United Kingdom, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Shocking
    (Not the) A-Team
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok