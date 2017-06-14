Final Stage of Slavic Brotherhood Anti-Terror Drills Starts in Belarus

BREST (Sputnik) — The final stage of the active phase of the third joint Russia-Belarus-Serbia military exercises Slavic Brotherhood-2017 began in the Brest region of Belarus, the deputy chief of staff of the Russian airborne troops said Wednesday.

"The terminal stages of terrorist group destruction as they escape from a blocked area are being practiced during the final stage of the active phase of the exercises," Nikolai Ignatov told reporters.

The anti-terrorist exercises, involving the Airborne Forces of Russia, the special operations forces of Belarus and Serbian special forces kicked off on June 6. The first phase focused on cooperation within the multinational battalion task force and was held on June 6-11. The second phase started on June 12. Ignatov attended the drills as a military observer.

"Air landing of one multinational tactical team was carried out from Mi-8 helicopters of the Belarusian Air Force to the line of retreat of the simulated enemy," Ignatov said.

Ignatov said that participants of the exercises must complete all anti-terrorist measures to clean up the area from the remnants of simulated terrorist groups escaping from it and fully destroy them within a two-hour period.

The closing ceremony of the drills will be held on Thursday at the field camp of the Brest training range. The most distinguished servicemen of the three countries will be awarded medals and memorable gifts.