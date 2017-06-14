Register
14:09 GMT +314 June 2017
Live
    Search
    2017 Slavic Brotherhood anti-terror drill

    Final Stage of Slavic Brotherhood Anti-Terror Drills Starts in Belarus

    © Sputnik/ Sergei Leskiec
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 6310

    Servicemen from Russia, Belarus and Serbia are practicing fight against terrorist groups.

    BREST (Sputnik) — The final stage of the active phase of the third joint Russia-Belarus-Serbia military exercises Slavic Brotherhood-2017 began in the Brest region of Belarus, the deputy chief of staff of the Russian airborne troops said Wednesday.

    "The terminal stages of terrorist group destruction as they escape from a blocked area are being practiced during the final stage of the active phase of the exercises," Nikolai Ignatov told reporters.

    The anti-terrorist exercises, involving the Airborne Forces of Russia, the special operations forces of Belarus and Serbian special forces kicked off on June 6. The first phase focused on cooperation within the multinational battalion task force and was held on June 6-11. The second phase started on June 12. Ignatov attended the drills as a military observer.

    "Air landing of one multinational tactical team was carried out from Mi-8 helicopters of the Belarusian Air Force to the line of retreat of the simulated enemy," Ignatov said.

    'Slavic Brotherhood' Drills Kick Off In Belarus
    YouTube/Sputnik
    'Slavic Brotherhood' in Action: Russia, Belarus and Serbia Hold Joint Drills
    Ignatov said that participants of the exercises must complete all anti-terrorist measures to clean up the area from the remnants of simulated terrorist groups escaping from it and fully destroy them within a two-hour period.

    The closing ceremony of the drills will be held on Thursday at the field camp of the Brest training range. The most distinguished servicemen of the three countries will be awarded medals and memorable gifts.

    2017 Slavic Brotherhood anti-terror drill
    © Sputnik/ Sergei Leskiec
    2017 Slavic Brotherhood anti-terror drill

    Related:

    Russian Paratroopers Land Near West Belarus Border in Joint Anti-Terror Drills
    Russian, Belarusian, Serbian Joint Anti-Terror Drills Kick Off in Belarus
    Russian Airborne Troops Arrive in Belarus to Take Part in Drills
    Russia Pacific Fleet to Hold Joint Drills With China, India, Japan This Summer
    Tags:
    military drills, Slavic Brotherhood-2017 joint anti-terror drills, Nikolai Ignatov, Serbia, Belarus, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Shocking
    (Not the) A-Team
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok