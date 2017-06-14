Register
03:32 GMT +314 June 2017
Live
    Search
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un guides the combat drill of the service personnel of the special operation battalion of KPA Unit 525 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on December 11, 2016

    Hope on the Horizon? Unofficial Talks With North Korea Slated for July

    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 6610

    Unofficial negotiations between an increasingly militarized Pyongyang and nations concerned with the denuclearization of the isolated country are expected to be held in Singapore next month.

    Dennis Rodman, looks out at the court at the end of an exhibition basketball game with U.S. and North Korean players at an indoor stadium in Pyongyang, North Korea
    © AP Photo/ Kim Kwang Hyon
    US Basketball Star Dennis Rodman Visiting North Korea on Tuesday
    Representatives of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), alongside the diplomatic corps of several concerned nations and geopolitical experts from around the world will convene in Singapore next month in an unofficial attempt to restart negotiations to convince Pyongyang to end its continued nuclear and other weapons testing.

    Representatives from all sides of the contentious debate will discuss regional stability and Pyongyang's denuclearization at the meeting, the Korea Times reported, citing an unnamed diplomatic source.

    Suspended in 2008 after Pyongyang walked away from negotiations, the six members of the Northeast Asia Cooperation Dialogue (NEACD), including the DPRK, Russia, the US, China, South Korea and Japan, are said to be planning to meet in an unofficial capacity to seek common ground to begin a conversation about weapons deescalation.

    Senior nuclear envoys and other global military experts are reported to be planning to attend, according to the University of California's Institute on Global Conflict and Cooperation (IGCC), the gathering's organizer, cited by Korea Times.

    While a specific timetable has not been set, the gathering of the NEACD group will mark the first time that member nations will meet in a third-party country.

    The announcement of the unofficial gathering follows the May election of liberal South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who campaigned on a promise to restart talks with Pyongyang as a means to end ongoing military escalation in the region.

    Bilateral talks between the six players party to NEACD, including Pyongyang, are said to be on the meeting's agenda, according to Yonhap.

    Related:

    'Failure of US Policy': Pyongyang Taunts Washington With Promise of ICBM Launch
    We Need to Talk: Pyongyang Urges Seoul to Uphold Summit Agreements
    Washington Pushes Beijing to Put More Pressure on Nuclear Pyongyang
    Tags:
    nuclear agreement, diplomacy, negotiations, Moon Jae-in, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), China, Japan, United States, Russia, Singapore, South Korea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Shocking
    (Not the) A-Team
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok