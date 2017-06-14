Register
03:32 GMT +314 June 2017
Live
    Search
    DARPA HIVE

    Pentagon's Secret Weapons Maker Taps Intel for Hyper-Fast Data Processor

    © DARPA
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    Grant Ferowich
    0 24822

    The Defense Department’s next-generation research lab has contracted with Silicon Valley’s Intel to build a platform that will sift through data 1,000 times more efficiently than any computer processor in existence today.

    The result could be a product that analyzes infrastructure systems, social networks and cybersecurity defenses with incredible efficiency.

    Unmanned U.S. Predator drone. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Catch and Release: Darpa’s Reusable Gremlin Drones to Lower Costs

    The Pentagon’s Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) wants contractors to build a non-von-Neumann processor to handle and interpret vast amounts of graphical information for the Hierarchical Identify Verify Exploit (HIVE) program. The goal is to “enable relationships between events to be discovered as they unfold in the field rather than relying on forensic analysis in data centers,” according to an unclassified brief on DARPA’s website.

    But what exactly can this type of technology do for the Pentagon? It would allow US military statisticians to “make associations previously thought impractical due to the amount of processing required,” the HIVE brief noted.

    DARPA outlined a few ways the computer processors could be used for DoD purposes. Applications for the technology include cybersecurity, where there are many nodes or vertices in a given network — hence the graphical emphasis for HIVE processors. Social media analysis is another application that could uncover hidden or indirect patterns between members of a terror cell. Lastly, infrastructure monitoring is yet another system of nodes where the failure of one could mean shut down for others, such as the electric grid

    The program seeks to change a fundamental paradigm in computing: Namely, that hardware systems like CPUs (central processing units) and GPUs (graphics processing units) rely on a model that dates back to 1945 called the von Neumann model, named after Hungarian-American genius John von Neumann. When he wasn’t busy developing the architecture ubiquitously used in our computer age, von Neumann contributed to the Manhattan Project, game theory in economics, quantum mechanics and various branches of mathematics.

    The von-Neumann model requires machines to retrieve data from a server farm in order to analyze it. If the Pentagon’s vision becomes a reality, huge chunks of data will automatically produce “multiple layers of indirect relationships” in real-time, without the need for separate storage. The graphs the Pentagon wants to be able to understand with unprecedented speed and depth are not necessarily simple supply and demand graphs with price on one axis and quantity on the other, or a family tree. Such graphs are easy to draw and visualize.  

    Instead, Intel said the analytical capability they hope to provide the Pentagon is far more involved. “Many graphs are vast and constantly changing,” Intel said in a Tuesday release. The datasets can be thought of “as the evolving search list of every user on the plane for Amazon sales or Apple iTunes,” for instance. Considering that there are hundreds of millions of users, if not billions, on each of these services, and each user may have 10, or 100, or 10,000 observable data characteristics (sales or songs, type of good, genre of music, etc.) one can get an idea of just how big these data sets can get. 

    Bitcoin
    © Photo: Pixabay
    Pentagon’s DARPA Hopes Bitcoin Technology Can Help Protect Nukes

    These types of conclusions could be useful for Intel from a commercial standpoint, and indeed the company hopes to roll out products based on the research with DARPA. But for the Pentagon, deciphering huge sets of data could reveal now-unknown or unknowable patterns between seemingly random observations that ultimately could prevent a terror attack, infrastructure failure or massive cyber attack — like when China nabbed 50 terabytes of data from the Pentagon on sensitive projects as the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.  

    Related:

    DARPA Military Orders Software to Dramatically Boost Computing Power
    Pentagon’s DARPA Ramps Up Spending for Electronic Warfare Development
    DARPA Unveils Smart Phone-Sized Radiation Detector to Hunt ‘Dirty’ Bombs
    DARPA’s $120 Million Sea Hunter: Largest Unmanned Ship Sets Sail
    Shadowy Ex-DARPA Head Becomes Consultant to Ukraine's Military Industry
    Tags:
    infrastructure, social media, cybersecurity, DARPA, Intel, Pentagon, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Shocking
    (Not the) A-Team
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok