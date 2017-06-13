Register
19:57 GMT +313 June 2017
Live
    Search
    An Indian delegate displays a model of Lakshya, remotely piloted high speed target drone system developed by the Indian Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO), at the 101st Indian Science Congress in Jammu, India

    India Rolls Out Defense Research and Development Equipment Worth $38.6 Bln

    © AP Photo/ Channi Anand
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 13710

    In what could be seen as proof of the Narendra Modi government’s approach to boost the country’s defense manufacturing capability, the Indian Defense Ministry cleared equipment worth $38.6 billion developed by state-owned Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) since Modi took charge.

    Sikorsky's S-70B SEAHAWK
    © AP Photo/ PRNewsFoto/Sikorsky Aircraft Corp.
    India Plans to Cancel Defense Deals Worth $3 Billion
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — The products developed by DRDO get the nod of the top decision-making body of the defense ministry on a priority basis which increased the production value of such equipment by 60% in the last three years. DRDO-developed products such as Tejas fighters, airborne early warning and control system (AEW&C), Akash weapon system, Sonar systems and Varunastra torpedo have been inducted into the armed forces over the last three years.

    "The production value of DRDO-developed products, cleared by the Defense Acquisition Council, has grown by 60 percent in the last three years to approximately $38.6 billion from nearly $24 billion. The export potential of DRDO-developed systems has also increased manifold and this year export of torpedo stands at $37.9 million," the defense ministry said in a statement.

    In the last three years, India imported defense products worth $160 billion — $50 billion in 2014, $51.3 billion in 2015 and $55.9 billion in 2016 — according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia
    © REUTERS/ Dmitri Lovetsky/Pool
    Modi Calls on Indian Firms to Join Russian Companies in Defense Projects
    India, however, successfully inducted a number of DRDO-developed weapon systems, platforms, dual-use equipment in the Indian armed forces and paramilitary forces. "Bharani weapon locating radar, nuclear biological chemical recce vehicle, Agni-V, long range surface to air missile, medium range surface to air missile, NAG, advanced towed array gun, wheeled armored platform, Rustom-II Male Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, etc.," the DRDO said in a statement.

    In the last financial year, India exported the indigenously developed Varunastra heavyweight anti-submarine torpedo to Myanmar and is in an advanced stage to export to Vietnam as well.

    The Narendra Modi government had launched ‘Make in India' program to boost defense manufacturing, aimed at lessening imported products for the armed forces. It did not succeed in attracting foreign direct investment till now but a sustained approach to give priority to local-made products provides a moral boost to private defense sector firms. The recently announced strategic partnership policy will further boost defense business of private companies in the coming years.

    Related:

    India Plans to Cancel Defense Deals Worth $3 Billion
    India Clears Law to Protect Indo-Russian Defense Projects From Western Sanctions
    India Offers $30 Billion for Foreign Defense Firms to Set Up Local Units
    India, Spain Sign Seven Agreements, Set to Enhance Defense Ties
    Tags:
    Indian Defense Ministry, Narendra Modi, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Top Ten Cash Kings and Queens in 2017 Forbes Celebrity 100
    Shocking
    (Not the) A-Team
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results (ONLY IF LABOUR GET LAST VOTE)
    2017 UK General Election: Final Results

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok