US Military Intelligence Program Budget Tops Out at $20.7Bln

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Military Intelligence Program (MIP) for fiscal year 2018 is $20.7 billion, the US Department of Defense said in a press release.

"The Department of Defense released today the MIP appropriated top line budget for FY 2018," the release said on Monday. "The total MIP budget, which included both the base budget and Overseas Contingency Operations appropriations, was $20.7 billion."

The Pentagon claimed the top line figure does not jeopardize any classified activities within the MIP, the release explained.

The specific program details in the MIP are classified for national security reasons and no further information on them is publicly available.